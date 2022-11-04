Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023

America’s Newspapers/Staff Report, AL.Com Report

Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi.

The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.

With this announcement, Alabama Media Group, already the largest digital news company in Alabama, will focus on growing its local digital media brands including AL.com, The Alabama Education Lab, This is Alabama, People of Alabama and the Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile editions of The Lede.

Column: Here’s how our journalism serves Alabama as we shift to all-digital delivery