After a year turned upside down by the pandemic, the State Fair of West Virginia is all lined up and ready for the show ring

By Michelle James, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Each day throughout the year, an electronic sign on U.S. 219 in Fairlea reminds passersby how many days remain until the start of the next State Fair of West Virginia.

“It’s just 37 days now,” fair CEO Kelly Collins said July 6.

At this time last year, however, that number, which sits at 32 today, read somewhere in the neighborhood of 395. That was just a few weeks after rising Covid-19 numbers forced the cancellation of the 2020 fair, prompting a countdown to an event more than a year away.

And during the 10 days in August when the fairgrounds would ordinarily have been filled with lines for rides or vendors, they were instead replaced by healthcare workers and community members lining up for Covid testing and, months later, Covid vaccines.

Though Collins said it wasn’t easy to watch a year of planning — and 95 years of tradition — fall away, she said the fair’s role in community recovery was necessary…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/after-a-year-turned-upside-down-by-the-pandemic-the-state-fair-is-all-lined/article_f01777d3-a0b3-55c9-8840-edfc65494097.html