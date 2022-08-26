ACLU sues West Virginia Senate president, others for ejecting woman from chamber for attempting to record abortion law bill debate

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The ACLU of West Virginia is suing the state Senate president and three others on behalf of a Greenbrier County woman who alleges she was unlawfully ejected from the Senate chamber for attempting to record deliberations on the special session abortion law bill.

The ACLU filed two suits describing the same allegations: one in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, and one in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The plaintiff is Tiffany Morgan Walton, a construction worker. The defendants are Senate President Craig Blair, Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Grover Miller, Division of Protective Services (Capitol police) Director Kevin Foreman and DPS Officer Van Armstrong.

Blair’s office and the governor’s office (on behalf of DPS) both declined comment due to the pending litigation…

