By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While Gov. Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and West Virginia lawmakers consider what to do about an old law on the books making providing abortion services a felony, a coalition of groups have filed suit to block enforcement of the law.

The national parent organization and the West Virginia chapter of the ACLU, joined by social justice law firm Mountain State Justice and the Cooley law firm, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court against Morrisey and Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller to block enforcement of State Code 61-2-8 on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia and its staff.

That section of the criminal code makes it a felony for any person to cause an abortion. If convicted, a doctor or other person could be sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison. The only exception is for saving the life of the mother or child…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/06/aclu-files-lawsuit-against-old-west-virginia-abortion-law/