W.Va. High School Academic Showdown regional winners from Morgantown event announced

Competition held at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two teams have advanced out of the third regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown. Morgantown High School Team 2 (Monongalia County) won first place and Morgantown High School Team 1 won second place during the competition at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both teams have earned a spot in the finale on March 31, 2023, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

The Showdown is an academic head-to-head competition testing students’ knowledge in subject areas including math, history, sports, fine arts and more. Students in grades 9 -12 may participate, and schools may enter up to two teams to compete in the double elimination regionals. The 2023 field of competitors includes 71 teams from 40 high schools representing 26 counties – an increase of 51 teams over last year.

Teams participating in today’s competition included:

High Schools Morgantown Team 1 & 2 Weir Team 1& 2 Williamstown John Marshall Team 1& 2 Brooke Team 1 & 2 Lewis County Grafton Team 1 & 2

The next regional is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia.

The Academic Showdown is a partnership between the WVDE, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Learn more about the Academic Showdown on the WVDE website.

