Abortion bill up for passage today in West Virginia House of Delegates

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill updating West Virginia’s abortion laws in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month is up for amendments and passage in the House of Delegates later today.

House Bill 302, clarifying West Virginia’s abortion laws, made it out of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning by voice vote after more than two hours of debate and testimony.

HB 302 would ban all abortions beginning at fertilization, except for medical emergencies, a non-medically viable fetus and in the instance of a pregnancy when a fetus develops outside the uterus.

The bill makes clear that miscarriages, stillbirths, the use of existing established cell lines derived from aborted human embryos or fetuses, medical treatments that result in the accidental death or injury to a fetus, in vitro fertilization or human fetal tissue research are not considered abortions. It also does not prevent the prescription, sale, transfer or use of contraceptives…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/07/abortion-bill-up-for-passage-today-in-w-va-house-of-delegates/