AARP WV delivers ‘Fair Rx’ petitions to U.S. Sen. Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AARP WV advocates from across the state met with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin today to deliver thousands of petitions calling for “meaningful” prescription drug price reforms.

The AARP WV representatives thanked Sen. Manchin for his “leadership and support of Medicare negotiation to address RX drug affordability.” Their message: “Older Americans need relief from the price gouging on the medicines they need.”

Manchin shared his response: “West Virginia’s seniors helped build this nation, and I’m committed to ensuring they have the quality of life they deserve. That’s why I joined AARP WV today to stand up for West Virginia seniors and call on my colleagues to support legislation to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.”