AARP hosting Veterans Day Virtual Performance by Alan Jackson

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — AARP is hosting a Virtual Performance with Alan Jackson as a special Veterans Day event.
The Virtual Performance Featuring Alan Jackson is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at 8:00 p.m.
The special concert is in honor of veterans and will also feature a special appearance by actor‑humanitarian and AARP Ambassador for Veterans and Military Families, Gary Sinise.
You must register for the event: REGISTER NOW at https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#search/alan+jackson/WhctKKXgtSMffCWgdSxnnpJksxSQHRCTwzbFTsTvNjwznsMCcjKlbMpZbzmjwjBLZPRCfZQ