A year later, law enforcement autism training in West Virginia seeing positive results

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A statewide program designed to teach law enforcement officers how to have safe interactions with those who have an autism spectrum disorder will launch later this month.

The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training will be offered in Berkeley and Marion counties June 13-16 and June 14-15, respectively, through a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia University and the West Virginia State Police.

State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy said the goal of the training is to reduce negative interactions and adverse outcomes by increasing awareness of intellectual or developmental disabilities, with a focus on autism spectrum disorder. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability with varying degrees of impairment creating atypical behaviors, patterns of interest, social interactions and communications…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/a-year-later-law-enforcement-autism-training-in-wv-seeing-positive-results/article_3c01b20a-c5f6-5d5c-ae61-c04a8aaeffa8.html