A look at West Virginia Constitutional Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November.

Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Amendment.

As previously explained, the secretary of state’s office says that when there is more than one proposed amendment on a ballot, state code requires that the proposed amendments be numbered based on the date the Legislature approved the resolution placing the proposal before the voters.

An amendment is approved by a simple majority vote; it is rejected if it fails to gain a majority.

The state Constitution puts property taxation in the hands of the 55 counties. Amendment 2 would enable the Legislature to govern taxation of the personal property tax for business inventory, equipment and machinery, and for motor vehicles…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/09/15/a-look-at-amendment-2-the-property-tax-modernization-amendment/