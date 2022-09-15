A look at West Virginia constitutional Amendment 1, regarding role of Legislature and courts in impeachment proceedings

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia voters will have the opportunity to vote on four proposed amendments to the state Constitution on November’s ballot.

They are: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment; Property Tax Modernization Amendment; Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations; and Education Accountability Amendment.

We will look at each proposed amendment in a separate story, starting today with Amendment 1.

Amendments are approved by a simple majority vote; a lack of a majority results in the amendment’s rejection…

