A.G. Morrisey raises alarm over fentanyl influx into West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday that West Virginia is seeing a dramatic uptick in the amount of fentanyl into the state, resulting in a spike of overdose deaths.

“This has been a real problem in our state, but it’s getting a lot worse,” Morrisey said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon to brief the press about the Attorney General’s Office working on a number of opioid-related court cases.

Morrisey said his office penned a letter to President Joe Biden regarding his concerns about fentanyl trafficking. Morrisey said his office is in contact with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency as well.

According to data compiled by the Attorney General’s Office, fentanyl overdose deaths are up in several counties, particularly in southern West Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle. Berkeley County saw a 102% increase in fentanyl deaths, from 46 in 2019 to 93 in 2020. Kanawha County saw a 100% increase, from 76 in 2019 to 152 in 2020…

