’55 Gifts from 55 Counties Gift Guide’ helps residents give a gift from a West Virginia artisan

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022 ’55 Gifts from 55 Counties Gift Guide’ celebrates talent, artistry, and craftsmanship from all across West Virginia.

The guide includes description, prices, photos and direct links to buy gifts, many under $25, from West Virginia artisans. Download the guide at https://tamarackfoundation.org/2022-55-gifts-guide-from-wv/

“We have searched high and low to gather a Shop Small option from every county,” said an organizer.

The effort is curated by Founder & Director of @shineonwv: @jillianlovesfilm and @tamarackfoundation building the WV Creative Network

The media contact for more information is [email protected] or 304-926-3770.

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, 1116 Smith Street, Suite 410, Charleston, WV, 25301, www.tamarackfoundation.org