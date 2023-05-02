39 take citizenship oath in naturalization ceremony in Martinsburg, W.Va.

By Tom Markland, [email protected]

MARTINSBURG – On Friday morning, 39 people from 21 different countries gathered in the federal courthouse in Martinsburg to take the Oath of Allegiance and officially become United States citizens.

The ceremony was the culmination of the efforts of those 39 people to become citizens of the U.S. after spending five or more years as a permanent resident with a green card.

Administered by U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh, the ceremony began at 10 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem by Camille Frail and a presentation of colors by Berkeley County Schools’ Air Force ROTC, which followed by an invocation by Rev. Andrew M. Switzer.

“Just being here reminds us of the highest ideals of what kind of country we want to become,” Switzer said.

