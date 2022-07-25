33rd WVGA Parent-Child Tournament winners boast 20 birdies

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 33rd WV Parent/Child Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), concluded Sunday at The Resort at Glade Springs. Saturday’s three-way tie for the championship title changed into one winning team and two tied for second. The father-daughter team of Larry and Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane finished at 20 under par 124, including 10 birdies apiece today.

Tied for second at 18 under par 126 were the father-son team of Chris and Nathan Daniels of Beckley, each of whom scored nine birdies today, and the father-son team of Tony and Jared Bryant of Bridgeport, with Tony scoring seven birdies and an eagle.

“This win is very special,” said Larry Hawkins. “It’s the first real tournament I’ve won and to do it with my daughter is so awesome.”

“Savannah is the first female to be a part of the winning overall team in event history,” said WVGA Director of Rules and Competition Chris Slack.

Other top finishers today were:

1st Flight: Scott Archer and Ian Patrick of Huntington, (-12) 132;

2nd Flight: Tommy and Timmy Kirk of Morgantown, (-8) 136;

3rd Flight: Scott and Corey Bodden of Charleston, (-10) 134;

4th Flight: Nick and Steve Newberry of Peterstown, (-5) 139;

5th Flight: Kelly and Ethan Bowman of Beaver, (-2), 142;

6th Flight: Frank and Matthew Watkins of Lewisburg, (+4) 148;

Mother-Child: Linda and Jared Taylor of Bluefield, (-13) 131; and

Extended Family: Mark Cross of Huntington and Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio, (-18) 126.

“It was great to see the level of competitive golf we had this weekend on both of our courses,” said Assistant Golf Pro Jared Porter.



For more information please visit wvga.org.

