$2M spent on electric school buses for Wirt, Boone and Wyoming counties in West Virginia

By Maria Rutherford, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Wirt County is one of three counties in West Virginia to be included in a pilot project to test electric school buses, the other counties being Wyoming and Boone.

In early September, officials announced a pilot project to test the buses made in South Charleston by the GreenPower Motor Co., which recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at the new South Charleston plant, with the West Virginia Department of Education, the company announced in a news release.

The three all-electric buses cost the state more than $1.1 million.

The new buses are coming through the infrastructure plan, U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said.

With little maintenance and fuel costs needed and the electric bus is completely made in West Virginia, Wirt County Schools Superintendent John McKown said he is excited…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/11/2m-spent-on-electric-school-buses-for-wirt-boone-and-wyoming-counties/