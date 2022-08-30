$25 million infrastructure funds set to plug ‘orphan’ wells in West Virginia￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — West Virginia will receive $25 million to plug, remediate and reclaim 160 orphaned wells throughout the state.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made the announcement Friday.

The funding was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the Department of the Interior.

These are orphan oil and gas wells that have been abandoned by companies over the years.

“I’m pleased the Department of the Interior is continuing to effectively implement my bipartisan infrastructure law by announcing this additional funding for orphaned well clean-up projects, including 160 wells across West Virginia,” Manchin said. “These projects will ensure West Virginia’s hardworking communities can remain safe and healthy for future generations, while also bringing new economic opportunities and creating good-paying jobs for our communities. I look forward to seeing West Virginia move quickly to utilize these funds and, as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure communities across the Mountain State can rebuild and succeed once again.” …

