2024 WVPA Convention Registration Open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WVPA’s 2024 Convention is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, 2024 in Charleston at the Four Points by Sheraton.

In this pivotal election year, we’re celebrating news organizations — the true Defenders of Democracy. As watchdogs, disseminators of information, platforms for diverse viewpoints and defenders of free speech, we help citizens to make informed decisions, which is essential for a functioning democracy.

So come celebrate the heroes you are.

We’re keeping some popular changes from last year:

• The convention is two days, Friday and Saturday

• Thanks to Family Sponsor West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, paid convention attendees can bring family at no additional cost. The “family guests” can attend the events, the award presentations, and enjoy the weekend.

Some highlights:

• Advertising and Editorial Awards Luncheons on Friday and Saturday.

• Professional Training and Informational Seminars, including Connecting with Local Advertisers, the Legal Notice Landscape and AI in Journalism.

• Social Time at the President’s Reception, Live on the Levee, and the Hospitality Suite Friday night.

WV Press thanks Corporate Sponsors WVU University Relations and WVPA Foundation; Family Sponsor West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine; and convention sponsors The Health Plan, Vandalia Health, Game Changer, Highmark WV, WV Nursing and Landscaping Association, Asher Agency and WV Division of Tourism.

The Four Points by Sheraton is on the banks of the Kanawha River in Charleston. Rooms are limited so reserve rooms as soon as possible.

Call the Press Association at 304-342-1011 or email Stella Gill with questions or to pay online.

See you at Convention