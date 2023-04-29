2023 Try This WV Youth Summit and Conference set for June 15-17

Effort’s goal: Help grow healthier communities in WV

WV Press Release Sharing

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The 2023 Try This WV Youth Summit & Conference will be June 15 -17. These in-person events will be held on the beautiful campus of WV Wesleyan College in Buckhannon The Youth Summit, in partnership with the WV Prevention Research Center’s Youth Advisory Board (YAB), is on June 15th for West Virginians ages 13 to 22 and their guardians/facilitators. The annual Try This Conference, held at WVWC since 2014 prior to COVID, will finally be returning June 16-17.

Join the Try This team and partners to celebrate projects and leaders, build knowledge and skills, explore new healthy-community possibilities, and network across West Virginia with others who want to see their neighborhoods, communities, and state move in a healthier direction.

Try This WV aims to help knock West Virginia off the top of the worst health lists, community by community, by building a statewide grassroots network of emerging leaders who expand opportunities for physical activity and/or healthy food in their communities.

For more information about the 2023 Try This WV Youth Summit & Conference, or to register: https://www.trythiswv.org/2023conference