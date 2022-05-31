100-bed substance use treatment center opens in Pleasant Valley, W.Va.￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Valley Healthcare Systems is bringing real solutions to the opioid crisis.

Valley Health, a Marion County-based health care network, opened the doors to its new 100-bed long-term substance use disorder facility in March, but Tuesday morning the community gathered outside the facility to officially dedicate the facility with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

A wide range of figureheads in the community attended, including representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as well as local leaders from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, city, county and other health care organizations.

“Twenty years ago, you wouldn’t have had this many people show up for the ribbon cutting of a drug treatment program, no way,” Valley Health COO Gerry Schmidt said. “I know that because I’ve been doing this for 50 years. This is amazing because it shows our support in the community.” …

