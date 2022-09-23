￼U.S. Senator Manchin permitting reform language released￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Under intense pressure from progressive Democrats and Republican lawmakers, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin released his permitting reform language late Wednesday that will be part of a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded past September.

Manchin, D-W.Va., released the permitting reform package Wednesday evening, with staff giving reporters a sneak peek and briefing late Wednesday afternoon.

Calling it the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, the package would streamline the process for federal authorizations of energy and natural resources projects, such as oil and natural gas drilling and pipeline projects.

“No matter what you want to build, whether it’s transmission pipelines or hydropower dams, more often than not, it takes too long and drives up costs,” Manchin said in a statement released Wednesday evening. “I can assure you, the longer the time goes on, the more the price goes up. That’s what we’re facing in America today with energy.” …

