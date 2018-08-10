West Virginia Press Association’s Convention 2018 opens with President’s Reception at Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVPA President Jim Spanner, publisher of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel was honored Thursday evening at a reception at the Clay Center in Charleston.

Keynote speaker WVU Provost Joyce McConnell spoke about higher education and the partnership between the university and the press association.

“Innovate” is the theme for this weekend’s West Virginia Press Association 2018 Convention, which continues through Saturday at Embassy Suites in Charleston

“The theme this year — Innovate — focuses on the need of every newspaper to continually develop new programs and approaches for journalism and advertising — as well as the delivery of those products — to meet the demands of our readers and customers and face the challenges from our competition,” said WVPA Executive Director Don Smith.

One new innovation is a partnership with West Virginia University’s Academic Media Day experts and researchers on the convention presentations. The WVPA and WVU have opened the presentations to broadcast as well as print media to ensure all West Virginia media benefits from this annual educational training.

During the convention, the WVPA recognizes its top efforts in advertising and journalism across West Virginia.

“The convention schedule also allows media from across West Virginia to experience the many unique opportunities Charleston offers. With Thursday night’s visit to the Clay Center for the President’s Reception, Friday evening’s family activities including “Live on the Levee” and time throughout convention to visit and shop, it’s a great chance to enjoy Charleston,” Smith said.