Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia issues two opinions

“I concur with the majority; this Court should affirm the circuit court’s order denying Erin Gibbons and Quenton Burner’s appeal and affirming the final order of the Martinsburg Police Civil Service Commission. I write separately to clarify my analysis.

Promotions within the City of Martinsburg Police Department are competitive, with candidates scored on a one-hundred point scale. Under Martinsburg Police Civil Service Commission Rule VII, Section 2 (Rule VII), a candidate may earn up to fifty points based upon their performance on a standard, written examination; forty points based upon a review of their personnel file; and ten points for their years of service in the department. Rule VII further subdivides the scoring of a candidate’s personnel file. Relevant to Petitioners’ appeal, post-secondary education accounts for up to ten points of the possible forty points awarded based on the contents of a candidate’s personnel file.

When City of Martinsburg police officers Quenton Burner and Erin Gibbons sought promotion in late 2016, they were passed over in favor of other candidates with more post-secondary education. But for the education points awarded to the successful candidates, Burner and Gibbons would have earned scores high enough for promotion to sergeant and corporal, respectively.

The pair grieved the promotional decisions to the Martinsburg Police Civil Service Commission, challenging the Commission’s consideration of post-secondary education at promotion. In February 2017, the Commission affirmed its rule and denied Petitioners’ grievance. …