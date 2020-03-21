Media Advisory: Gov. Justice to hold statewide address on COVID-19 response at 7 p.m. tonight, Saturday, March 21

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The office of Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:

Gov. Justice will conduct a live, statewide address this evening, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. to provide West Virginians an update on COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

WHO: Gov. Justice

WHAT: Address to update West Virginians on COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

WHEN:TODAY Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m.

This will be a private, closed address. In-person attendance will not be permitted. West Virginia Public Broadcasting will provide a pool camera for tonight’s address. A live feed will be available via satellite uplink. Details are available at the bottom of this email.

All West Virginians are encouraged to watch the live stream of this address at the following links:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/J7c8l460aS8

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor