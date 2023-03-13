By Fred Pace, HD Media

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Thanks to a $1 million donation from Nucor Corp., Mason County Schools is making a major investment to upgrade the security systems in all schools.

“The board voted to spend $947,236.39 for the purchase and installation of state-of-the-art security cameras,” said Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette. “These items are currently being installed in all 12 schools.”

In January 2022, the North Carolina-based Nucor Corp. announced its plans to build a new steel mill in Apple Grove and donated $1 million to the school system. The company put no restrictions on the school system on how it could use the funds. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/mason-county-schools-using-1-million-nucor-donation-on-security-cameras/article_9645dda9-0b02-5fda-8cd5-8a2ad21d107e.html