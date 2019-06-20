After long debate, W.Va. House passes highly amended education bill
By Jordan Nelson, The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed House Bill 206, its version of the West Virginia Senate’s Student Success Act (Senate Bill 1039), on a narrow 51-47 vote late Wednesday night.
After 11 hours of debating amendments and the final version of the bill, delegates made some changes to H.B. 206 before its passage, including changing the cap of 10 charter schools to three until July 1, 2023. After that, three more could be added every three years.
The vote came just 15 hours after a public hearing on the bill, where the majority of speakers expressed strong opposition to the inclusion of charter schools in the legislation. …
