Advertising excellence, lively panel discussions highlight WVPA Convention 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association recognized winners in the Better Newspaper Contest: Advertising Friday at the first whole day of the WVPA Convention 2018.
Anne Hedges, from left, and Cathy Springston display the award for General Excellence in Advertising for The Times Record and Roane County Reporter with WVPA President Jim Spanner.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
In addition to the advertising awards luncheon, convention-goers participated in panels on the future of social security — which featured U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, — legal advertising, non-traditional advertising and WV Forward.
West Virginia Press Association is partnering with West Virginia University’s Academic Media Day experts and researchers on the convention presentations.
The convention continues today at Embassy Suites in Charleston with more panel sessions and a Better Newspaper Contest: Editorial awards banquet.
Chuck Jessup, left, accepts the General Excellence in Advertising award from West Virginia Press Association president Jim Spanner.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
Blair Dowler, communications specialist for the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics talks about social media marketing and advertising during a panel discussion during the West Virginia Press Association Convention 2018 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin speaks on a panel discussing the future of Social Security at the West Virginia Press Association Convention 2018 at Embassy Suites in Charleston.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)