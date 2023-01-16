Column: New Year’s Resolutions

By Charlotte Lane, chair

West Virginia Public Service Commission

Now that 2022 is in our rearview mirror, it’s time to focus on the days that lie ahead. I have some suggestions for a few resolutions that can help you make 2023 a better year.

Almost everyone resolves to save more money in the New Year. Considering all the news about inflation, cutting expenses is a smart strategy. If you save money on your utility bills, you will have more money for other expenses. Cutting your energy bill can be as easy as turning off the lights when you leave a room or as serious as installing a smart thermostat and setting it to adjust to your daily schedule. And you can save more than you think by powering down your electronics. Unplug idle chargers and don’t leave games or TVs in standby mode when they aren’t in use.

Lower your water bill by fixing any household leaks and only washing full loads of dishes and laundry. If you need new appliances this year, be sure to invest in energy and water conserving models. You can find more water and energy saving tips on the PSC website at www.psc.state.wv.us.

Keeping yourself and your loved ones safe is an even more important resolution. Promise yourself to never start your engine without fastening your seatbelt because seatbelts save lives. It goes without saying that you should never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but you should also avoid distracted driving, especially when you are driving around big trucks or near railroad tracks. Tractor trailers have limited ability to maneuver and giant blind spots. If you can’t see the truck’s mirrors, the driver cannot see you. And it goes without saying – never try to beat an oncoming train. The consequences are literally life and death.

On a final note, pledge to avoid scammers. If they are on the phone, hang up. If they are on your computer, delete them. If they come to your door, lock them out and call the police. These people are criminals and they only mean you harm.

Everyone here at the Public Service Commission joins me in wishing you a safe and happy New Year.