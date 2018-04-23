Media Advisory: Presentation set for 10 a.m. Tuesday on Parkersburg to Pittsburgh Rail-Trail WV Feasibility Study

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy feasibility study finds Parkersburg to Pittsburgh rail-trail achievable within the coming decade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Just 22 miles remain in West Virginia’s decades-long push to complete a world-class tourism and recreation amenity that would have a transformative impact on the region’s economy. That’s the primary finding of a feasibility study being released on April 24 about the West Virginia section of a fully-connected Parkersburg to Pittsburgh rail-trail.

The report, “Connecting Parkersburg to Pittsburgh by Rail-Trail,” will be presented to lawmakers, planners and trail advocates in Bridgeport on April 24. It puts forth a section-by-section blueprint to connect the rail-trail, identifying funding sources, partnership opportunities and the planning and municipal processes required to complete the undeveloped gaps. The study’s release marks a significant step forward in connecting the rail-trail corridor. Speakers will represent those involved in the study and those who will be actively involved in building the trail.

WHAT: Presentation of the Parkersburg to Pittsburgh Rail-Trail West Virginia Feasibility Study

WHO: Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), Harrison County Economic Development Corporation, EQT Foundation, members of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Chemours Company, Harrison Rail Trails, North Bend Rails to Trails Foundation, Inc., Mon River Trails Conservancy, Friends of Marion County Trails and Waterways, and others

WHEN: 10 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 24

Light refreshments provided.

WHERE: Steptoe & Johnson, 400 White Oaks Blvd., Bridgeport, WV 26330

When complete, the 150-miles-plus West Virginia stretch of the Parkersburg to Pittsburgh rail-trail will connect to the larger, 1,500-miles-plus planned trail network that the Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition (IHTC) envisions spanning 51 counties through West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The IHTC and the Parkersburg to Pittsburgh project are included among eight RTC TrailNation™projects—the organization’s trail network building initiative. Visit www.railstotrails.org/IHTCto learn more about the Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition, the Parkersburg to Pittsburgh rail-trail and TrailNation.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is the nation’s largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to connecting people and communities by creating a nationwide network of public trails, many from former rail lines. TrailNationis RTC’s trail network building initiative, designed to demonstrate the outcomes that trail networks deliver in every type of community. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.organd @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.

CONTACT: Kelly Pack, kelly@railstotrails.org, 202.974.5148