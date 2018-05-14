MEDIA Advisory: HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Charleston, W.Va., today

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will tour Recovery Point in Charleston at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 14, as part of a visit addressing West Virginia’s opioid crisis. Carson will be joined by Congressmen Evan Jenkins and Alex Mooney, who invited Secretary Carson to visit West Virginia.

The Recovery Point tour is open to press.

At 11:50 a.m., Secretary Carson and Reps. Jenkins and Mooney will hold a media availability.

WHAT: Recovery Point visit with Secretary Ben Carson

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Monday, May 14, 2018

WHERE: Recovery Point

501 Stockton St.

Charleston, W.Va. 25387