WV Press: WV snapshot financial graphic on SB 632 – Safe Schools Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is sharing its weekly West Virginia Financial Snapshot Graphic, build in conjunction with the W.Va. Senate’s Financial Committee.

The graphic and this week’s Budget Bulletin looks at SB 632, the Safe Schools Act. The bill was signed into law on March 25, 2019.

You can view this week’s edition of the budget bulletin here: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/senate/documents/Budget-Bulletin-6-14-Final-Safe-Schools.pdf.

Previous issues of the Budget Bulletin are available on the Senate Finance Committee’s website: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/senate/SenateCommittee.cfm?Chart=fin.

Below is the The West Virginia State Senate’s Finance Committee “Financial Snapshot Graphic: