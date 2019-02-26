WV House discharges two bills, lets human rights measure to die in committee
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a highly unusual floor session Monday, members of the House of Delegates voted to discharge not one, but two bills, from committee as a Wednesday deadline to pass House bills out of that body nears — while again voting to leave a bill to add sexual orientation to the state Human Rights Act stuck in committee, effectively killing it this session.
Discharge motions are rarely successful procedural attempts, and are generally regarded as an affront to the committee process and to House leadership — points that long-serving Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, made on Monday.
“The purpose of the availability to discharge a bill is in the case a committee chair sits on a bill and refuses to put it on the agenda,” Doyle said of Delegate Joe Ellington’s motion to discharge the so-called “Tim Tebow” bill, formally known as House Bill 3127, from Education Committee.
