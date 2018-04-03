West Virginia Delegate Overington: I accomplished most of my goals

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia House Delegate John Overington, who steps down from the House of Delegates at the end of the year after a 34-year tenure, said he accomplished most of the goals he had set out to do when he came to Charleston in 1983.

Overington, R-Berkeley, said he came to Charleston motivated by three or four issues that included passing a balanced budget amendment on the federal level. “At that time in the 1980s, we had 31-32 states that had passed an Article 5 balanced budget amendment,” Overington said. “At the time, I felt that we were taxing the next generation by leaving them with this debt. If West Virginia had then become number 33, it would have put Congress under a lot of pressure, and they would have felt we’ve got to do it ourselves.”

