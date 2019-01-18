W.Va. Senate Democrats issue statement welcoming Hardesty to State Senate

Release from the WV Senate Minority Caucus:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Minority Caucus of the 84thWest Virginia Legislature is pleased to welcome Paul Hardesty to the seat representing the Senate’s Seventh District, vacated by Senator Richard Ojeda. Hardesty was appointed by Governor Jim Justice late this afternoon.

“We welcome Paul to our caucus and look forward to working with him to advance our priorities this session. Paul has proven to be an asset to Logan County, especially to their education system, and I am confident he will be a strong voice for his constituents on important matters like higher education, rural access to technology, and tourism,” said Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso.

Hardesty will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. He will take Senator Ojeda’s seat on the Agriculture and Rural Development, Interstate Cooperation, Judiciary, Military, and Natural Resources committees of the Senate.