W.Va. legislature again looking at Mountaineer Trail Network mountain biking bill

To that end, there are five bills in the system to create a Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority. All told, they have a combined sponsorship of 10 senators and 13 delegates of both parties.

Four of them are identical: SB 15 and 132 and HB 2420 and 2484. They would create the authority to serve Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison and Taylor counties.

The fifth is more expansive and would permit any three or more counties in the state to form a multi-county trail network authority. It’s SB 317 and it’s the one that’s moving through the system. It’s passed out of the Natural Resources committee and awaiting an agenda slot in Judiciary.

Read the entire article at https://www.dominionpost.com/2019/01/27/mountaineer-trail-network-mountain-biking-bill-working-its-way-through-legislature-again/