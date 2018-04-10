W.Va. Legislative announces April interim committees meeting schedule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The schedule for the April interim Committee meetings for the West Virginia Legislature has been announced.
The legislative interim committees will meet Monday, April 16, starting at 9 a.m. To see the general schedule and agendas visit: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/
Convene
Adjourn
Committee
Location
|9 AM
|11 AM
|Post Audits Subcommittee
|Senate Finance
|11 AM
|12:30 PM
|Commission on Special Investigations
|Senate Finance
|1:30 PM
|2:30 PM
|Joint Committee on Government and Finance
|Senate Finance