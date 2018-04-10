Latest News:
W.Va. Legislative announces April interim committees meeting schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The schedule for the April interim Committee meetings for the West Virginia Legislature has been announced.

The legislative interim committees will meet Monday, April 16, starting at 9 a.m. To see the general schedule and agendas visit: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/interims/intcomsched.cfm

Convene

Adjourn

Committee

Location

9 AM11 AMPost Audits SubcommitteeSenate Finance
11 AM12:30 PMCommission on Special InvestigationsSenate Finance
1:30 PM2:30 PMJoint Committee on Government and FinanceSenate Finance
