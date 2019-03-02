W.Va. House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw issues statement on March 1 incident at the Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, issued the following statement regarding incidents that occurred Friday in and outside of the House Chamber.

“The West Virginia House of Delegates unequivocally rejects hate in all of its forms. As we began today’s floor session, we had a series of incidents occur in and outside of our Chamber that absolutely do not reflect the character and civility the people of this state demand of their public servants. Leadership of the House of Delegates is currently working to investigate these incidents to learn firsthand the factual basis of what occurred, and will respond with appropriate action.” – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

The following video statement by Speaker Hanshaw came at a later floor session late Friday: