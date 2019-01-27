W.Va. attempts big leap for education reform

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate is taking a huge leap in its comprehensive education reform bill, an effort that has teachers and their unions concerned but has some parents eager for any options that help their children succeed.

The 137-page comprehensive education reform package was introduced Thursday in the Senate Education Committee. It is a culmination of weeks of work directed by Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and its goal is to reverse a troubling trend in test scores for West Virginia’s students.

According to the Balanced Scorecard developed by the state Department of Education, high school students statewide only partially met standards in English and language arts during the 2017-18 school year, and less than half of schools met math standards. The percentage of high schools partially meeting English and language arts standards was 57.24 percent, while the percentage of high schools meeting math standards was 44.14 percent.

According to the 2017 National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 35 percent of West Virginia’s fourth-graders performed at or above proficiency levels for reading and math. Those numbers drop to 28 percent in reading and 24 percent for math for eighth-graders. …

