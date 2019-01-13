Opinion: Why not legalize only THC in W.Va.?

By Mike Myer,

Editor of The Intelligencer of Wheeling

Despite serious concerns expressed by many in the health care and law enforcement communities, some members of the West Virginia Legislature seem determined to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Why not just permit sale of tetrahydrocannabinol — THC, as it’s referred to commonly — to everyone?

Legalization of recreational marijuana was the subject of a panel discussion earlier this month at the Legislative Lookahead event sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association and AARP. The prediction was that bills to allow such sales will come up in this year’s 60-day regular session of the Legislature. Passage is a possibility.

