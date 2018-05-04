National Youth Science Foundation hosts ‘STEM’ teachers workshop

DAVIS, W.Va. — The National Youth Science Foundation in a partnership with The Harless Center, recently hosted a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Teachers Workshop at The National Youth Science Center in Davis.

“The National Youth Science Foundation was pleased to host a STEM workshop for teachers and administrators from across West Virginia at its National Youth Science Center near Davis, West Virginia,” said Dr. Andrew Blackwood, NYSF executive director.

“STEM education is growing in importance and the NYSCenter can serve as a STEM Network Hub that connects students, teachers, schools, business, industry, and other resources and stakeholders. The partnership with the June Harless Center demonstrates the NYSF’s ability to leverage its STEM networking capabilities to improve STEM education in West Virginia.”

Nearly 60 teachers and administrators from around the state attended this day-long workshop where they participated in STEM activities such as Environmental Science stream studies, programming of Micro Controllers and Make Do building. Educators and presenters from around the country provided instruction for the day.

“Both non-profit organizations plan to continue to offer these programs to West Virginia teachers and students, Blackwood added.