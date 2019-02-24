Latest News:
Editorial: W.Va. Legislature should revive some SB 451 Initiatives

Seldom has the old lament about throwing the baby out with the bathwater been more appropriate than it is regarding West Virginia Senate Bill 451. As a result of a strike by members of public school unions, the measure was killed last week by the House of Delegates.

SB 451, originating in the state Senate, had been termed an “omnibus education bill” because it contained so many different changes in how we operate public schools. We expressed concern about it for that very reason.

What we — and many others — feared has come to pass: Its demise may take care of some controversial plans, but it also throws out a few very good initiatives.

Read the editorial at http://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2019/02/reviving-some-sb-451-initiatives/

