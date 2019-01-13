Editorial: Medical marijuana — W.Va. Lawmakers trying to fix pot bill
Both Republicans and Democrats say they want to fix West Virginia’s new medical marijuana law. The measure, which aims to establish a medical marijuana program in the state, was passed by lawmakers in 2017. However, the state treasurer’s office has said no banks will agree to handle the revenue. As a result, the program has remained inactive to date.
Not to be confused with laws like the controversial 2014 measure passed in Colorado that legalized recreational marijuana usage, the Mountain State rule is for medical purposes only. So there won’t be any marijuana dispensary shops popping up overnight in your neighborhood. …
