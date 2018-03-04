As debate of legislation continues, West Virginia schools could be out indefinitely

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING — Teachers and school superintendents now are left pondering whether there will be school Monday — or any time next week — after the West Virginia Senate on Saturday night, passed out a pay raise bill dropping a proposed pay raise for public school employees from 5 percent to 4 percent.

The House then refused the amended House Bill 4145 from the Senate, and a conference committee now has been appointed.

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, said school superintendents coming to Charleston on Friday told lawmakers they have grown weary of having to make a call on whether to have school each day.

“They told us if there is not an agreement … — they are going to call off school indefinitely,” Prezioso said. …

