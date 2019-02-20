Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 20

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

43rd Day of the Legislative Session

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 52 : Recognizing WV State Police on its 100th Anniversary

: Recognizing WV State Police on its 100th Anniversary SR 53 : Recognizing recent increase in black lung cases in WV

: Recognizing recent increase in black lung cases in WV SR 54: Recognizing WV Freedom Festival on its 20th Anniversary

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 39 : Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards

: Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards SCR 40 : US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge SCR 41: Requesting study implementation, costs and benefits of creating paid family and medical leave insurance program

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 344 : Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)

: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

: Relating to third-party litigation financing Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 512 : Regulating pawnbrokers

: Regulating pawnbrokers Eng. SB 519 : Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)

: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 553 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions Eng. SB 587 : Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers

: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates

: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates Eng. SB 636 : Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission

: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607 : Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)

: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434) Eng. HB 2666 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446) Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 340 : Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

: Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402 : Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717)

: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 510 : Relating to medical professional liability

: Relating to medical professional liability SB 635: Relating generally to coal mining activities

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083 : Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 613: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 543 : Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections

: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections SB 538 : Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program

: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program Com. Sub. for SCR 6: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 467 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities SB 400 : Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses

: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses SB 432 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact SB 660 : Relating to standards for factory-built homes

: Relating to standards for factory-built homes SB 464: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 602 : Creating matching program for Small Business Innovation and Research Program and Small Business Technology Transfer Program

: Creating matching program for Small Business Innovation and Research Program and Small Business Technology Transfer Program Originating Bill 1 : Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act

: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act Originating Bill 2 : Creating WV Motorsports Committee

: Creating WV Motorsports Committee Originating Bill 3: Creating Local Unincorporated Municipality Board

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

SB 627 : Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program

: Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program SB 629: Regulating to hemp production

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

HB 2743 : Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment

: Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment SB 472: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 238 : Increasing fines for passing stopped school bus

: Increasing fines for passing stopped school bus SB 511 : Creating alternating wine proprietorships

: Creating alternating wine proprietorships SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 456 : Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax

: Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax SB 612 : Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals

: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals SB 656: Relating to electronic filing of tax returns

Senate Bills

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Logan Middle School Football Citation, Delegate Tomblin

10:10 a.m. – WV Tourism Citation

10:20 a.m. – WV State Police 100th Anniversary Citation

THIRD READING – For Passage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

HB 2844, Relating to the state employee merit system.

HB 2827, Removing the residency requirements for hiring deputy assessors.

HB 2603, Relating to the amount permitted to remain in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s operating fund. (FIN)

HB 2816, Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms

HB 2926, Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans.

HB 3086, Allowing contracts for services related to response, recovery or relief of a declared state of emergency to be entered into without bidding.

HB 3106, Requiring retail licensees to purchase at least 10 percent of available SKUs from the commissioner.

HB 2694, Relating to the state’s ability to regulate hemp.

HB 2011, Road Maintenance Program.

HB 2592, Requiring all boards referred to in Chapter 30 of the code be located in the same area in the state.

HB 3024, West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.

HB 2598, Relating to submitting a certifying statement attesting to status as a charitable or public service organization.

Committee on Education

10:00 a.m. – Room 432M

H. B. 3127, Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students.

S. B. 1, Increasing access to career education and workforce training.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber