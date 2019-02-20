Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 20
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
43rd Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV Hospitality and Travel Association Reception, 5 –7 p.m., Culture Center.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 52: Recognizing WV State Police on its 100th Anniversary
- SR 53: Recognizing recent increase in black lung cases in WV
- SR 54: Recognizing WV Freedom Festival on its 20th Anniversary
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 39: Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards
- SCR 40: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge
- SCR 41: Requesting study implementation, costs and benefits of creating paid family and medical leave insurance program
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 344: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 360: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 512: Regulating pawnbrokers
- Eng. SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 553: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions
- Eng. SB 587: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
- Eng. SB 636: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)
- Eng. HB 2666: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)
- Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 510: Relating to medical professional liability
- SB 635: Relating generally to coal mining activities
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 613: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses
9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- SB 543: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections
- SB 538: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program
- Com. Sub. for SCR 6: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge
10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 467: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
- SB 400: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses
- SB 432: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
- SB 660: Relating to standards for factory-built homes
- SB 464: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry
1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- SB 602: Creating matching program for Small Business Innovation and Research Program and Small Business Technology Transfer Program
- Originating Bill 1: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act
- Originating Bill 2: Creating WV Motorsports Committee
- Originating Bill 3: Creating Local Unincorporated Municipality Board
2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)
- SB 627: Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program
- SB 629: Regulating to hemp production
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- HB 2743: Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment
- SB 472: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 238: Increasing fines for passing stopped school bus
- SB 511: Creating alternating wine proprietorships
- SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 456: Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax
- SB 612: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals
- SB 656: Relating to electronic filing of tax returns
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:00 a.m. – Logan Middle School Football Citation, Delegate Tomblin
- 10:10 a.m. – WV Tourism Citation
- 10:20 a.m. – WV State Police 100th Anniversary Citation
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information
- S. B. 358 – Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 387 – Relating generally to extradition
- S. B. 452 – Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
- H. B. 2515 – Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2532 – Allowing certain donations by persons renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration
- H. B. 2667 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2854 – Exempting sales from the consumers sales and service tax and use tax by not for profit volunteer school support groups raising funds for schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2855 – Allowing rebate moneys to be used for the operation and maintenance of accounting and transparency systems of the State Auditor
- H. B. 2856 – Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- H. B. 2872 – Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2886 – Establishing requirements for a Division Motor Vehicles office or Division of Motor Vehicles Now kiosk to be present in a county
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2907 – Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- H. B. 2924 – Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2929 – Authorizing the West Virginia Tourism Office to enter into an agreement with the Division of Highways to provide staff at the welcome centers
- H. B. 2932 – Transferring regulation and licensing of charitable bingo, charitable raffles, and charitable raffle boards
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury
- H. B. 2954 – Defining certain terms used in insurance
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2980 – Mine Trespass Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982 – Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3007 – Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks
- H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters
- H. B. 3083 – Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation
- H. B. 3093 – Relating to standards for factory-built homes
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 13 – Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 442 – Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission
- S. B. 443 – Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions
- S. B. 444 – Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2452 – Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2540 – Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2541 – Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2807 – Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking
- H. B. 2829 – Relating to the termination of severance taxes on limestone and sandstone
- H. B. 2837 – Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2901 – Allowing for the establishment of a secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals
- H. B. 2934 – Permitting interactive wagering authorized as West Virginia Lottery interactive wagering activities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- H. B. 2968 – Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals
- H. B. 3134 – Establishing criminal penalties for negligent homicide, and increasing criminal penalties for reckless driving
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
- H. B. 2550, Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program.
- H. B. (Originating), Supplemental appropriation, expiring funds Development Office
- H. B. 2991, Relating to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund
- S. B. 499, Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes
- H. B. 3045, Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax.
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 26, Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems.
- H. B. 2730, Increasing the compensation of the membership of the State Police and the salaries for public school teachers and school service personnel.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2594, Prohibiting railroads from blocking crossings on privately owned streets,
- H. B. 3069, Relating to the right of certain persons to limit possession of firearms on premises,
- H. B. 2441, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements,
- H. B. 3133, Relating to requiring a parolee or probationer found to have suffered with addiction to participate in a support service,
- H. B. 2229, Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited.
- H. B. 2690, Relating to guaranty associations,
- H. B. 2497, Relating to the whistle-blower law.
- H. B. 2864, Increasing salaries of magistrates, supreme court justices, circuit court judges, and family court judges.
- H. B. 2718, Requiring purchasers of roundwood to collect and maintain certain information,
- H. B. 2802, Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2844, Relating to the state employee merit system.
- HB 2827, Removing the residency requirements for hiring deputy assessors.
- HB 2603, Relating to the amount permitted to remain in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s operating fund. (FIN)
- HB 2816, Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms
- HB 2926, Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans.
- HB 3086, Allowing contracts for services related to response, recovery or relief of a declared state of emergency to be entered into without bidding.
- HB 3106, Requiring retail licensees to purchase at least 10 percent of available SKUs from the commissioner.
- HB 2694, Relating to the state’s ability to regulate hemp.
- HB 2011, Road Maintenance Program.
- HB 2592, Requiring all boards referred to in Chapter 30 of the code be located in the same area in the state.
- HB 3024, West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.
- HB 2598, Relating to submitting a certifying statement attesting to status as a charitable or public service organization.
Committee on Education
10:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- H. B. 3127, Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students.
- S. B. 1, Increasing access to career education and workforce training.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
House Bills: