Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, March 7

Thursday, March 7, 2019

58th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Aviation Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; Recovery Awareness Day, Upper House Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 51 : Requesting study relating to creation of long-term care medical review panels

SCR 51 : Requesting study relating to creation of long-term care medical review panels
SR 73 : Congratulating Boone Memorial Hospital for receiving five-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

SR 74 : Designating March 7, 2019, as WV Aviation Day

: Designating March 7, 2019, as WV Aviation Day SR 75: Expressing support for President Donald J. Trump to sign Appalachian Sky Executive Order

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 69 : Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ basketball team on winning 2018 Class AAA state championship

HCR 20: PFC Charles Everett Hurd Memorial Bridge – (Com. amends. pending)

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill
Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001 : Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2363 : Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2452 : Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office

Eng. HB 2480 : Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2579 : Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406)

Eng. HB 2667 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2703 : Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products

Eng. HB 2853 : Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources

Eng. HB 2954 : Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591)

Eng. HB 2992 : Relating to governmental websites

Eng. HB 3135 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act

SECOND READING

SB 677 : Supplemental appropriation to Division of Health and Division of Human Services

SB 677 : Supplemental appropriation to Division of Health and Division of Human Services
SB 678 : Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Office of Technology

SB 679 : Supplemental appropriation to Division of Finance

SB 680 : Supplemental appropriations to various divisions in DMAPS

SB 681 : Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Educational Broadcasting Authority

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2004 : Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2010 : Relating to foster care – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. HB 2209 : Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2378 : Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2396 : West Virginia Fresh Food Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 2412 : Relating to criminal acts concerning government procurement of commodities and services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2420 : Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2422 : Relating to the time for the observation of "Celebrate Freedom Week"

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2486 : Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2524 : Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2541 : Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2601 : Relating to the review and approval of state property leases

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2661 : Relating to natural gas utilities

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2662 : Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2715 : Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons

Eng. HB 2716 : Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements

Eng. HB 2739 : Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2768 : Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2809 : Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area

Eng. HB 2816 : Removing the terms "hearing impaired," "hearing impairment," and "deaf mute" from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831 : Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. HB 2846 : Designating a "Back the Blue" plate in support of law-enforcement personnel – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2849 : Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. HB 2850 : Relating to qualifications for commercial driver's license

Eng. HB 2926 : Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans

Eng. HB 2934 : West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2982 : Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 619)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3016 : Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3057 : Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund

Eng. HB 3132 : Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment

: Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment Eng. HB 3141: Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. HB 2474 : Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2479 : Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2503 : Relating to court actions – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2618 : Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694 : Relating to the state's ability to regulate hemp – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 629)

Eng. HB 2709: Relating to hunting licenses – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2761 : Modernizing the self-service storage lien law – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. HB 2828 : Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 2856 : Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor's office

Eng. HB 3020 : Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3024 : West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3092)

Eng. HB 3044 : Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds – (Com. amend. pending)

: Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 3143: Relating to requirements for consumer loans in West Virginia – (Com. amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2079 : Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses

Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 : Requesting study of access to adoption records by adult adoptees (SB 300)

Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 : Requesting study of price gouging and unfair pricing practices during and after state and federal emergencies (SB 650)

Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 4 : Requesting study of the distinction between an employee and an independent contractor for the purposes of workers compensation (HB 2365)

: Requesting study of the distinction between an employee and an independent contractor for the purposes of workers compensation (HB 2365) Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 5: Requesting study of state measures to strengthen and modernize the protections for trade secrets and intellectual property (HB 2014)

9 a.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2665 : Supplemental appropriation for PEIA Rainy Day Fee

: Supplemental appropriation for PEIA Rainy Day Fee HB 3139: Relating to funding of the Public Employees Health Insurance Program

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2490 : Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades

HB 2945 : Relating to vendors paying a single annual fee for a permit issued by a local health department

HB 2407 : Relating to registered professional nurses

HB 2947 : Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions

HB 2583 : Family Planning Access Act

HB 3131 : Relating to providing salary adjustments to employee of the Department of Health and Human Resources

HB 2770 : Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act

Originating Resolution : Study #1 – Causation, diagnosis and compensation of black lung

: Study #1 – Causation, diagnosis and compensation of black lung Originating Resolution: Study #2 – AEDs in public schools

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Originating Resolution 2 : New model of free schools study resolution

: New model of free schools study resolution Originating Resolution 3: Study requiring provision of adequate mental health/counseling services to students

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 9 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Citation Presentations Scheduled (Location TBD; Times may change due to floor session.):

10:00 a.m. – Epilepsy Awareness Citation, Delegate Graves

10:10 a.m. – Andrews Heights Elementary VEX Robotics Team, Delegate Byrd

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule