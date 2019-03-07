Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, March 7
Thursday, March 7, 2019
58th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Aviation Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; Recovery Awareness Day, Upper House Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 51: Requesting study relating to creation of long-term care medical review panels
- SR 73: Congratulating Boone Memorial Hospital for receiving five-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- SR 74: Designating March 7, 2019, as WV Aviation Day
- SR 75: Expressing support for President Donald J. Trump to sign Appalachian Sky Executive Order
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SR 69: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ basketball team on winning 2018 Class AAA state championship
- HCR 20: PFC Charles Everett Hurd Memorial Bridge – (Com. amends. pending)
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 150: Budget Bill
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2363: Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2452: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- Eng. HB 2480: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2579: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406)
- Eng. HB 2667: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2703: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products
- Eng. HB 2853: Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources
- Eng. HB 2954: Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591)
- Eng. HB 2992: Relating to governmental websites
- Eng. HB 3135: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act
SECOND READING
- SB 677: Supplemental appropriation to Division of Health and Division of Human Services
- SB 678: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Office of Technology
- SB 679: Supplemental appropriation to Division of Finance
- SB 680: Supplemental appropriations to various divisions in DMAPS
- SB 681: Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Educational Broadcasting Authority
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2004: Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2010: Relating to foster care – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2209: Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2378: Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2396: West Virginia Fresh Food Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2412: Relating to criminal acts concerning government procurement of commodities and services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2420: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2422: Relating to the time for the observation of “Celebrate Freedom Week”
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2486: Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2524: Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2541: Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2601: Relating to the review and approval of state property leases
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2661: Relating to natural gas utilities
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2662: Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2715: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons
- Eng. HB 2716: Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements
- Eng. HB 2739: Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2768: Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2809: Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area
- Eng. HB 2816: Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2846: Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law-enforcement personnel – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2849: Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2850: Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license
- Eng. HB 2926: Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans
- Eng. HB 2934: West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2982: Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 619)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3016: Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3057: Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund
- Eng. HB 3132: Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment
- Eng. HB 3141: Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations – (Com. amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Eng. HB 2474: Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2479: Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2503: Relating to court actions – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2618: Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694: Relating to the state’s ability to regulate hemp – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 629)
- Eng. HB 2709: Relating to hunting licenses – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2761: Modernizing the self-service storage lien law – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2828: Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2856: Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office
- Eng. HB 3020: Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3024: West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3092)
- Eng. HB 3044: Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3143: Relating to requirements for consumer loans in West Virginia – (Com. amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 2079: Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses
- Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 2: Requesting study of access to adoption records by adult adoptees (SB 300)
- Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 3: Requesting study of price gouging and unfair pricing practices during and after state and federal emergencies (SB 650)
- Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 4: Requesting study of the distinction between an employee and an independent contractor for the purposes of workers compensation (HB 2365)
- Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution 5: Requesting study of state measures to strengthen and modernize the protections for trade secrets and intellectual property (HB 2014)
9 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 2665: Supplemental appropriation for PEIA Rainy Day Fee
- HB 3139: Relating to funding of the Public Employees Health Insurance Program
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 2490: Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades
- HB 2945: Relating to vendors paying a single annual fee for a permit issued by a local health department
- HB 2407: Relating to registered professional nurses
- HB 2947: Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions
- HB 2583: Family Planning Access Act
- HB 3131: Relating to providing salary adjustments to employee of the Department of Health and Human Resources
- HB 2770: Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act
- Originating Resolution: Study #1 – Causation, diagnosis and compensation of black lung
- Originating Resolution: Study #2 – AEDs in public schools
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Originating Resolution 2: New model of free schools study resolution
- Originating Resolution 3: Study requiring provision of adequate mental health/counseling services to students
House to convene at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Citation Presentations Scheduled (Location TBD; Times may change due to floor session.):
- 10:00 a.m. – Epilepsy Awareness Citation, Delegate Graves
- 10:10 a.m. – Andrews Heights Elementary VEX Robotics Team, Delegate Byrd
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- S. C. R. 23 – Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 25 – US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge
- H. C. R. 10 – Resiliency Week
- H. C. R. 14 – U. S. Army CPT Benjamin Ronk Memorial Bridge
- H. C. R. 28 – Charleston Police Capt. Jerry D. Hill Memorial Bridge
- H. C. R. 36 – SPEC 5 Garry Monzel ‘Michael’ Shannon Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 42 – U. S. Navy Petty Officer 2d Class Joseph Allen Ashley Memorial Bridge
- H. C. R. 54 – U. S. Navy AOAN David ‘Wayne’ Cornell Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 64 – U. S. Army CPL Jerry Lee Noble Memorial Bridge
- H. C. R. 68 – Bluefield Police Lt. Aaron L. Crook Memorial Road
- Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 72 – U. S. Army PFC Harold Paul Cottle Memorial Highway
- H. C. R. 73 – U. S. Army SGT Matthew T. Miller Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 76 – Reverend Lonnie Ramsey Memorial Bridge
- H. C. R. 85 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the feasibility of combining the volunteer fire departments
- H. C. R. 86 – Requesting study of municipal and county governments for efficiencies and economies of scale
- H. C. R. 87 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the Public Service Commission
- H. C. R. 88 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the Board of Risk and Insurance Management
- H. C. R. 91 – U. S. Army SGT. Robert Henry Waggy Memorial Bridge
- H. R. 6 – Recognizing the importance of West Virginia’s energy resources and critical energy infrastructure to support economic development and national security
- H. R. 11 – Recognizing the importance of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 4 – Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend by Delegates Howell and Pyles]
- S. B. 153 – Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 199 – Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 233 – Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 238 – Increasing certain penalties for passing stopped school bus
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 241 – Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 317 – Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 318 – Transferring Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to Attorney General’s office
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 357 – Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 400 – Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 402 – Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 404 – Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 405 – Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption
- S. B. 421 – Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 485 – Clarifying notification requirements for property insurance purposes
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 487 – Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation
- S. B. 493 – Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 496 – Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 511 – Creating alternating wine proprietorships
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 529 – Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 537 – Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards
- S. B. 566 – Relating to compensation for State Athletic Commission members
- S. B. 596 – Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 597 – Conforming state law to federal law for registration of appraisal management companies
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 600 – Relating to preservation of biological evidence obtained through criminal investigations and trials
- S. B. 625 – Clarifying and defining authority of State Athletic Commission
- S. B. 633 – Authorizing Board of Physical Therapy conduct criminal background checks on applicants for licenses
- S. B. 655 – Relating to conservation districts generally
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment
- S. B. 658 – Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses
- S. B. 672 – Authorizing School Building Authority to promulgate legislative rules
- S. B. 673 – Relating to public higher education accountability and planning
- S. B. 676 – Relating to off-road vehicle recreation
SECOND READING
- S. B. 16 – Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 30 – Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- S. B. 36 – Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (Pensions and Retirement Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 40 – Establishing Military Service Members Court program (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 90 – Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 103 – Relating generally to Public Defender Services (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 147 – Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 152 – Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 264 – Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 291 – Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 329 – Relating to agricultural education in high schools
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 340 – Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 345 – Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for VFDs (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 352 – Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 369 – Relating to generic drug products
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 392 – Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 396 – Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals and military families
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 398 – Relating to compensation for senior judges (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 461 – Providing for personal income tax withholding on certain lottery winnings
- S. B. 499 – Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Creating Special Road Repair Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 538 – Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 539 – Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections
- S. B. 544 – Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 550 – Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state
- S. B. 554 – Removing salary caps for director of State Rail Authority (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 561 – Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 564 – Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 601 – Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 603 – Exempting certain activities from licensing requirements for engaging in business of currency exchange (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 622 – Relating generally to regulation and control of financing elections
- S. B. 627 – Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 632 – Improving student safety (Education Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 640 – Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention
- S. B. 656 – Relating to electronic filing of tax returns (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 665 – Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting (Energy Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 669 – Allowing appointment of commissioners to acknowledge signatures (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 670 – Relating to WV College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program