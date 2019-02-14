Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

37th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Coalition of Retired Public Employees Legislative Breakfast, 8 a.m. – Noon, Capitol Cafeteria; Arts Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas, WV Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Advocacy Day.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 34 : US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge

: US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge SR 43 : Designating February 14, 2019, as Tiny Hearts Day

: Designating February 14, 2019, as Tiny Hearts Day SR 44 : Designating February 14, 2019, as WV Arts Day

: Designating February 14, 2019, as WV Arts Day SR 45: Recognizing Cabell Midland High School Marching Knight Band

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 5 : Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions sign

: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions sign Com. Sub. for SCR 7 : Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on interstate

: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on interstate SCR 29 : Hershell Lee Thomas Memorial Bridge

: Hershell Lee Thomas Memorial Bridge SCR 30 : Urging Congress call convention for Constitutional amendment limiting terms for persons elected to House of Representatives and Senate

: Urging Congress call convention for Constitutional amendment limiting terms for persons elected to House of Representatives and Senate SCR 31 : SGT James E. Mattingly Bridge

: SGT James E. Mattingly Bridge SCR 32 : US Army SSG Henry Kilgore Bridge

: US Army SSG Henry Kilgore Bridge SCR 33 : Requesting study of foster care system and compliance with federal law

: Requesting study of foster care system and compliance with federal law SR 42: Recognizing importance of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 74 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 339: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 60 : Licensing practice of athletic training (original similar to HB 2401)

: Licensing practice of athletic training (original similar to HB 2401) Com. Sub. for SB 66 : Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices (original similar to HB 2671)

: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices (original similar to HB 2671) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 266 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB 2366)

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB 2366) Com. Sub. for SB 393 : Protecting right to farm (original similar to HB 2774, HB 2900)

: Protecting right to farm (original similar to HB 2774, HB 2900) Com. Sub. for SB 516 : Relating to attorney fees in subsidized adoptions

: Relating to attorney fees in subsidized adoptions Com. Sub. for SB 518 : Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan

: Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan Com. Sub. for SB 563 : Prohibiting sexual assault victim be subjected to certain physical examinations

: Prohibiting sexual assault victim be subjected to certain physical examinations SB 590 : Permitting guided bear hunts by licensed outfitters and guides

: Permitting guided bear hunts by licensed outfitters and guides Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2521: Relating to permitting fur-bearer parts

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 259 : Expanding Coyote Control Program

: Expanding Coyote Control Program Com. Sub. for SB 295 : Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB 3000)

: Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB 3000) Com. Sub. for SB 489 : Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB 2806)

: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB 2806) Com. Sub. for SB 502 : Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins

: Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins SB 545 : Relating to HIV testing

: Relating to HIV testing SB 550 : Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state

: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2481: Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m. – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 31 : Relating generally to Local Powers Act

: Relating generally to Local Powers Act Com. Sub. for SCR 25 : US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SB 522: Creating Special Road Repair Fund

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Originating Bill 1: Relating generally to coal mining

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 86 : Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades 6 to 12

: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades 6 to 12 SB 300 : Relating to adoption records

: Relating to adoption records SB 564 : Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid

: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid HB 2607 : Relating to the licensure of nursing homes

: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes HB 2490: Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2324 : Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy

: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy SB 326 : Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning

: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning SB 396 : Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers SB 568 : Authorizing Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks as condition of employment

: Authorizing Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks as condition of employment SB 573 : Establishing Minority Health Advisory Team

: Establishing Minority Health Advisory Team SB 580: Relating generally to Local Control and Accountability Act

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 44 : Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019

: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019 SB 360 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

: Relating to third-party litigation financing SB 601: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2666 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veteran’s Assistance

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veteran’s Assistance HB 2668 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services Com. Sub. for SB 310 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance SB 505 : Reducing modification to WV adjusted income of corporate shareholders

: Reducing modification to WV adjusted income of corporate shareholders SB 519 : Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation

: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation SB 587 : Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers

: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers SB 592: Providing for collection of hotel occupancy tax by marketplace facilitators

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, February 13, 2019

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 383 : Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program

: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

Com. Sub. for SB 344 : Relating to operation of state-owned farms

: Relating to operation of state-owned farms Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Originating Bill 1 : Relating to prepayment of municipalities monthly required contributions

: Relating to prepayment of municipalities monthly required contributions Originating bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 539 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 11 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 512 : Regulating pawnbrokers

: Regulating pawnbrokers Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 147 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities Committee Substitute reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 29 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses on post-coal mine sites

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses on post-coal mine sites Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Originating Bill 1 : Property Tax Adjustments Based Upon Regular Levy

: Property Tax Adjustments Based Upon Regular Levy Originating bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 333 : Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes

: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, February 14, 2019

SB 605 : Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries (Rucker, Boso, Maroney, Tarr; Education)

: Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries (Rucker, Boso, Maroney, Tarr; Education) SB 606 : Enacting Fetal Heartbeat Act (Smith, Sypolt, Boso, Clements, Cline, Roberts; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Enacting Fetal Heartbeat Act (Smith, Sypolt, Boso, Clements, Cline, Roberts; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 607 : Requiring county boards of education provide camera in classrooms for exceptional needs students (FN) (Blair; Education then Finance)

: Requiring county boards of education provide camera in classrooms for exceptional needs students (FN) (Blair; Education then Finance) SB 608 : Requiring DOH and Division of Personnel collaborate and develop special training procedure for hourly workers (Beach; Government Organization)

: Requiring DOH and Division of Personnel collaborate and develop special training procedure for hourly workers (Beach; Government Organization) SB 609 : Improving WV Medicaid Program (FN) (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Improving WV Medicaid Program (FN) (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 610 : Authorizing DNR solicit donations for WVU Rifle Team on hunting and fishing license applications (Sypolt; Government Organization)

: Authorizing DNR solicit donations for WVU Rifle Team on hunting and fishing license applications (Sypolt; Government Organization) SB 611 : Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture (FN) (Roberts, Sypolt, Rucker, Smith, Trump; Government Organization)

: Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture (FN) (Roberts, Sypolt, Rucker, Smith, Trump; Government Organization) SB 612 : Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals (FN) (Weld, Blair, Hamilton, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Rucker, Takubo; Finance)

: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals (FN) (Weld, Blair, Hamilton, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Rucker, Takubo; Finance) SB 613 : Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses (Maroney, Plymale, Takubo; Natural Resources)

: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses (Maroney, Plymale, Takubo; Natural Resources) SB 614 : Relating generally to effect on regular levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase (Blair; Finance)

: Relating generally to effect on regular levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase (Blair; Finance) SB 615 : Providing ongoing mechanism for county commissioners to allow compensation increases for elected officials every two years (Trump; Government Organization)

: Providing ongoing mechanism for county commissioners to allow compensation increases for elected officials every two years (Trump; Government Organization) SB 616: Relating to CPRB administering EMS Retirement System (Lindsay, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Mann, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10 a.m. – Tiny Hearts

10:10 a.m. – Cabell Midland High School Marching Band

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2768 – Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2834 – Updating and modernizing the minimum spacing provisions for the drilling of horizontal deep wells

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2849 – Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

Banking & Insurance

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

S.B. 453, Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions. (Same as H.B. 2621, which passed House Committee on Banking and Insurance on 2/11/2019).

H.B. 2968, Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communication terminals.

H.B. 2969, Amending the definition of mortgage loan originator.

H.B. (Editor’s note: Someone either forgot to include bill number or list it as originating.)Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured coverage by insurers.

H.B. 2770, Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act.

H.B. 3061, Relating to requirements for making consumer loans in West Virginia.

H.B. 2063, Prohibiting use of a person’s credit history in certain insurance transactions.

H.B. 2908, Relating to HIV testing.

H.B. Originating, Relating to peer to peer car rental.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Senior, Children, and Family Issues

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

H.B. 2046, Establishing that shared legal and physical custody of a child in cases of divorce is presumed to be in the best interests of the child.

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB2752 – Adding to the persons who have access to the information kept by the Board of Pharmacy

HB2955 – Adding one member to the Medicaid Advisory Panel from the West Virginia Chiropractic Society

SB175– Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (2nd reference to Judiciary)

o Department of Health and Human Resources, Behavioral Health Centers Licensure, 64 CSR 11

o Department of Health and Human Resources, Assisted Living Residences, 69 CSR 14

o Department of Health and Human Resources, Food Establishments, 64 CSR 17

o Department of Health and Human Resources, Food Manufacturing Facilities, 64 CSR 43

o Department of Health and Human Resources, Newborn Screening System, 64 CSR 91

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

H. B. 2637, Excluding electric generating facilities designated as an exempt wholesale generator from being regulated by the PSC.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 163, Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules.

H. B. 2960, Relating to entry onto private property for certain purposes by a federally regulated natural gas company.

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Political Subdivisions

4:00 p.m. – Room 432M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security

5:30 p.m. – Room 432M

H.B. 2732, Defend the Guard Act.

H.B. 2672, Exempting honorably discharged veterans of the Armed Forces from payment of fees and costs for a license to carry deadly weapons.

Bills:

Bills:

All Senate Bills Introduced on Feb. 14, 2019: