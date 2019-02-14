Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
37th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Coalition of Retired Public Employees Legislative Breakfast, 8 a.m. – Noon, Capitol Cafeteria; Arts Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas, WV Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Advocacy Day.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 34: US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge
- SR 43: Designating February 14, 2019, as Tiny Hearts Day
- SR 44: Designating February 14, 2019, as WV Arts Day
- SR 45: Recognizing Cabell Midland High School Marching Knight Band
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 5: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions sign
- Com. Sub. for SCR 7: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on interstate
- SCR 29: Hershell Lee Thomas Memorial Bridge
- SCR 30: Urging Congress call convention for Constitutional amendment limiting terms for persons elected to House of Representatives and Senate
- SCR 31: SGT James E. Mattingly Bridge
- SCR 32: US Army SSG Henry Kilgore Bridge
- SCR 33: Requesting study of foster care system and compliance with federal law
- SR 42: Recognizing importance of Atlantic Coast Pipeline
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 74: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 339: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 60: Licensing practice of athletic training (original similar to HB 2401)
- Com. Sub. for SB 66: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices (original similar to HB 2671)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB 2366)
- Com. Sub. for SB 393: Protecting right to farm (original similar to HB 2774, HB 2900)
- Com. Sub. for SB 516: Relating to attorney fees in subsidized adoptions
- Com. Sub. for SB 518: Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan
- Com. Sub. for SB 563: Prohibiting sexual assault victim be subjected to certain physical examinations
- SB 590: Permitting guided bear hunts by licensed outfitters and guides
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2521: Relating to permitting fur-bearer parts
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 259: Expanding Coyote Control Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 295: Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB 3000)
- Com. Sub. for SB 489: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB 2806)
- Com. Sub. for SB 502: Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins
- SB 545: Relating to HIV testing
- SB 550: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2481: Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m. – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
9:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- SB 31: Relating generally to Local Powers Act
- Com. Sub. for SCR 25: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for SB 522: Creating Special Road Repair Fund
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- Originating Bill 1: Relating generally to coal mining
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 86: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades 6 to 12
- SB 300: Relating to adoption records
- SB 564: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid
- HB 2607: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes
- HB 2490: Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 2324: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy
- SB 326: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning
- SB 396: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
- SB 568: Authorizing Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks as condition of employment
- SB 573: Establishing Minority Health Advisory Team
- SB 580: Relating generally to Local Control and Accountability Act
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 44: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019
- SB 360: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- SB 601: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 2666: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veteran’s Assistance
- HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance
- SB 505: Reducing modification to WV adjusted income of corporate shareholders
- SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation
- SB 587: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- SB 592: Providing for collection of hotel occupancy tax by marketplace facilitators
Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, February 13, 2019
2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
- Com. Sub. for SB 344: Relating to operation of state-owned farms
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- Originating Bill 1: Relating to prepayment of municipalities monthly required contributions
- Originating bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 539: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
- SB 11: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 512: Regulating pawnbrokers
- Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 147: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
- Committee Substitute reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 29: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses on post-coal mine sites
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- Originating Bill 1: Property Tax Adjustments Based Upon Regular Levy
- Originating bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 333: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, February 14, 2019
- SB 605: Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries (Rucker, Boso, Maroney, Tarr; Education)
- SB 606: Enacting Fetal Heartbeat Act (Smith, Sypolt, Boso, Clements, Cline, Roberts; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 607: Requiring county boards of education provide camera in classrooms for exceptional needs students (FN) (Blair; Education then Finance)
- SB 608: Requiring DOH and Division of Personnel collaborate and develop special training procedure for hourly workers (Beach; Government Organization)
- SB 609: Improving WV Medicaid Program (FN) (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 610: Authorizing DNR solicit donations for WVU Rifle Team on hunting and fishing license applications (Sypolt; Government Organization)
- SB 611: Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture (FN) (Roberts, Sypolt, Rucker, Smith, Trump; Government Organization)
- SB 612: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals (FN) (Weld, Blair, Hamilton, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Rucker, Takubo; Finance)
- SB 613: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses (Maroney, Plymale, Takubo; Natural Resources)
- SB 614: Relating generally to effect on regular levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase (Blair; Finance)
- SB 615: Providing ongoing mechanism for county commissioners to allow compensation increases for elected officials every two years (Trump; Government Organization)
- SB 616: Relating to CPRB administering EMS Retirement System (Lindsay, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Mann, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10 a.m. – Tiny Hearts
- 10:10 a.m. – Cabell Midland High School Marching Band
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 451 – Comprehensive education reform
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2173 – Allowing state and federal law-enforcement officers to testify as to the contents and evidence of a wiretap or electronic surveillance
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2338 – Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2359 – Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2673 – Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund
- H. B. 2709 – Relating to hunting licenses
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2715 – Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons
- H. B. 2739 – Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
- H. B. 2743 – Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2761 – Modernizing the self-service storage lien law
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2793 – Expanding applicability of educational facilities for the West Virginia College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2821 – Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2848 – Relating to the West Virginia ABLE Act
- H. B. 2992 – Relating to governmental websites
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- S. B. 377 – Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- H. B. 2472 – Providing a special license plate for pollinators (Technology and Infrastructure Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2538 – Providing banking services for medical cannabis
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2579 – Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2618 – Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person
- H. B. 2716 – Relating to motorboat lighting and equipment requirements
- H. B. 2846 – Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law-enforcement personnel
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2768 – Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2834 – Updating and modernizing the minimum spacing provisions for the drilling of horizontal deep wells
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2849 – Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- Presentation by Wesley H. White, General Counsel for WV Department of Commerce
- H. B. 2724, Small Business Tax Credit.
- H. B. 2887, Establishing a West Virginia business growth in low-income communities tax credit.
- H. B. 2943, Relating to deliveries by wine specialty shop.
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 106, Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level.
Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- S.B. 453, Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions. (Same as H.B. 2621, which passed House Committee on Banking and Insurance on 2/11/2019).
- H.B. 2968, Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communication terminals.
- H.B. 2969, Amending the definition of mortgage loan originator.
- H.B. (Editor’s note: Someone either forgot to include bill number or list it as originating.)Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured coverage by insurers.
- H.B. 2770, Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act.
- H.B. 3061, Relating to requirements for making consumer loans in West Virginia.
- H.B. 2063, Prohibiting use of a person’s credit history in certain insurance transactions.
- H.B. 2908, Relating to HIV testing.
- H.B. Originating, Relating to peer to peer car rental.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Senior, Children, and Family Issues
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- H.B. 2046, Establishing that shared legal and physical custody of a child in cases of divorce is presumed to be in the best interests of the child.
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB2752 – Adding to the persons who have access to the information kept by the Board of Pharmacy
- HB2955 – Adding one member to the Medicaid Advisory Panel from the West Virginia Chiropractic Society
- SB175– Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (2nd reference to Judiciary)
o Department of Health and Human Resources, Behavioral Health Centers Licensure, 64 CSR 11
o Department of Health and Human Resources, Assisted Living Residences, 69 CSR 14
o Department of Health and Human Resources, Food Establishments, 64 CSR 17
o Department of Health and Human Resources, Food Manufacturing Facilities, 64 CSR 43
o Department of Health and Human Resources, Newborn Screening System, 64 CSR 91
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2637, Excluding electric generating facilities designated as an exempt wholesale generator from being regulated by the PSC.
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 163, Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules.
- H. B. 2960, Relating to entry onto private property for certain purposes by a federally regulated natural gas company.
Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
(***Agenda to be posted.***)
Political Subdivisions
4:00 p.m. – Room 432M
(***Agenda to be posted.***)
Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security
5:30 p.m. – Room 432M
- H.B. 2732, Defend the Guard Act.
- H.B. 2672, Exempting honorably discharged veterans of the Armed Forces from payment of fees and costs for a license to carry deadly weapons.
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***
No new legislation will introduced in the House of Delegates.
