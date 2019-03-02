Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Saturday, March 2

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Saturday, March 2, 2019

53rd Day of the Legislative Session

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2359 : Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2476 : Relating to the valuation of a motor vehicle involved in an insurance claim

: Relating to the valuation of a motor vehicle involved in an insurance claim Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2531 : Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program

: Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program Eng. HB 2547 : Relating to the election prohibition zone – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the election prohibition zone – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2691 : Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2813: Relating generally to collection of use tax

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill

: Budget Bill Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2183 : Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2362 : Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2525 : Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending)

: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 2530 : Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2609 : Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property (original similar to SB407)

: Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property (original similar to SB407) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2907 : Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2975 : Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3083 : Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation – (Com. amend. pending)

: Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 3148: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

FIRST READING

Eng. HB 2311 : Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired – (Com. amend. pending)

: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2405 : Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations – (Com. amends. pending)

: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2439 : Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies

: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies Eng. HB 2509 : Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2538 : Providing banking services for medical cannabis

: Providing banking services for medical cannabis Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2600 : Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2734 : Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities

: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities Eng. HB 2872 : Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2958 : Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies – (Com. amends. pending)

: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3021 : Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees

: Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees Eng. HB 3045 : Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax

: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax Eng. HB 3095: Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

*10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2617 : Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers

: Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers HB 2647: Self Storage Limited License Act

*11 a.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2515 : Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax

: Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax Com. Sub. HB 2967 : Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

: Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate Com. Sub. HB 2703 : Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products

: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act

* meetings will begin upon completion of the Senate floor session

(Additional afternoon committee meetings to be announced from the floor during the 9 a.m. Floor Session.)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule