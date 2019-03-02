Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Saturday, March 2
Saturday, March 2, 2019
53rd Day of the Legislative Session
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2359: Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2476: Relating to the valuation of a motor vehicle involved in an insurance claim
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2531: Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program
- Eng. HB 2547: Relating to the election prohibition zone – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2691: Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2813: Relating generally to collection of use tax
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 150: Budget Bill
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2183: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2362: Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2525: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2530: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2609: Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property (original similar to SB407)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2907: Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2975: Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3083: Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3148: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
FIRST READING
- Eng. HB 2311: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2405: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2439: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
- Eng. HB 2509: Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2538: Providing banking services for medical cannabis
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2600: Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2734: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
- Eng. HB 2872: Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2958: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3021: Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees
- Eng. HB 3045: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax
- Eng. HB 3095: Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants
*10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 2617: Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers
- HB 2647: Self Storage Limited License Act
*11 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 2515: Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax
- Com. Sub. HB 2967: Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate
- Com. Sub. HB 2703: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products
- HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act
* meetings will begin upon completion of the Senate floor session
(Additional afternoon committee meetings to be announced from the floor during the 9 a.m. Floor Session.)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 60 – Licensing practice of athletic training (Ellington) (Regular)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 310 – Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (Ellington) (Regular)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 408 – Determining indigency for public defender services (Shott) (Regular)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 641 – Relating to Primary Care Support Program (Ellington) (Regular)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2020 – Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution [Right to Amend]
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 3 – Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 72 – Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 393 – Protecting right to farm (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 441 – Relating to higher education campus police officers
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 520 – Requiring entities report drug overdoses (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 635 – Relating generally to coal mining activities (Energy Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 636 – Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission
- S. B. 668 – Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 100 – Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 101 – Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 154 – Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 163 – Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 175 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 190 – DOH rule relating to employment procedures
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 223 – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 237 – Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 316 – Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 330 – Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 344 – Relating to operation of state-owned farms
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 360 – Relating to third-party litigation financing (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 373 – Relating to financial responsibility of inmates
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 481 – Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 491 – Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 519 – Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation
- S. B. 531 – Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 624 – Allowing county boards of education use alternative assessment provided in Every Student Succeeds Act
- S. B. 664 – Authorizing certain members of federal judiciary perform marriages
- S. B. 667 – Creating WV Motorsport Committee