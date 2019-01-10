Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 11

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

3nd Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Women’s and Girl’s Day, Upper Senate Rotunda

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 7: Designating January 11, 2019 as Women and Girl’s Day Boley

There are no bills on the Senate Calendar for Friday, January 11, 2019.

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

There are no committee meetings scheduled for Friday, January 11, 2019.

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 11, 2019

SB 252 : Clarifying duties of Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (FN) (Jeffries, Lindsay; Government Organization then Finance)

: Clarifying duties of Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (FN) (Jeffries, Lindsay; Government Organization then Finance) SB 253 : Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (Jeffries; Judiciary)

: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (Jeffries; Judiciary) SB 254 : Increasing misdemeanor penalty for impersonation of law-enforcement official (Jeffries; Judiciary)

: Increasing misdemeanor penalty for impersonation of law-enforcement official (Jeffries; Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Boso; Government Organization)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Boso; Government Organization) SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (Weld; Military then Finance)

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (Weld; Military then Finance) SB 257 : Expiring funds from Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner Fund and supplementing DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (Weld; Finance)

: Expiring funds from Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner Fund and supplementing DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (Weld; Finance) SB 258 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (Trump; Judiciary)

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (Trump; Judiciary) SB 259 : Expanding Coyote Control Program (FN) (Sypolt, Azinger, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Maynard, Rucker, Smith, Stollings; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Expanding Coyote Control Program (FN) (Sypolt, Azinger, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Maynard, Rucker, Smith, Stollings; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 260 : Eliminating prohibition on permanent partial disability awards based solely on diagnosis of occupational pneumoconiosis (FN) (Stollings, Jeffries, Prezioso, Takubo; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Eliminating prohibition on permanent partial disability awards based solely on diagnosis of occupational pneumoconiosis (FN) (Stollings, Jeffries, Prezioso, Takubo; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 261 : Relating to number of magistrates serving each county (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to number of magistrates serving each county (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 262 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (FN) (Trump; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (FN) (Trump; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted (FN) (Prezioso; Finance)

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted (FN) (Prezioso; Finance) SB 264 : Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 265 : Establishing Advanced Career Education program (FN) (Carmichael; Education then Finance)

: Establishing Advanced Career Education program (FN) (Carmichael; Education then Finance) SB 266 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Judiciary then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Judiciary then Finance) SB 267 : Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (Carmichael, Prezioso; Education) [By Request of the Executive]

: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (Carmichael, Prezioso; Education) SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (Carmichael, Prezioso; Government Organization) [By Request of the Executive]

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (Carmichael, Prezioso; Government Organization) SB 271 : Concerning government procurement of commodities and services (IB) (Carmichael, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Concerning government procurement of commodities and services (IB) (Carmichael, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 272 : Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (IB) (Carmichael, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (IB) (Carmichael, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 273 : Clarifying information request by Commission on Special Investigations be provided promptly (IB) (Carmichael, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Clarifying information request by Commission on Special Investigations be provided promptly (IB) (Carmichael, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 274 : Changing procedure for volunteer fire departments to report on spending state funds (IB) (Sypolt, Boso, Stollings; Government Organization)

: Changing procedure for volunteer fire departments to report on spending state funds (IB) (Sypolt, Boso, Stollings; Government Organization) SB 275 : Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties (Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties (Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 276 : Relating to regulation and control of elections (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Relating to regulation and control of elections (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 277 : Relating to certain crimes against government representatives (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Relating to certain crimes against government representatives (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 278 : Permitting veterans hunt, trap, or fish without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Permitting veterans hunt, trap, or fish without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance) SB 279 : Authorizing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses for foster or adoptive children (Jeffries, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Lindsay, Mann, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Woelfel; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Authorizing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses for foster or adoptive children (Jeffries, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Lindsay, Mann, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Woelfel; Natural Resources then Finance) SB 280 : Eliminating social security taxes for certain taxpayers (FN) (Lindsay, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Ojeda, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Finance)

: Eliminating social security taxes for certain taxpayers (FN) (Lindsay, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Ojeda, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Finance) SB 281 : Increasing limitation on amount collected by county used for medical care and emergency services (FN) (Sypolt, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Smith, Stollings; Finance)

: Increasing limitation on amount collected by county used for medical care and emergency services (FN) (Sypolt, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Smith, Stollings; Finance) SB 282 : Changing qualifier for low income (FN) (Sypolt, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Maynard, Smith, Stollings; Finance)

: Changing qualifier for low income (FN) (Sypolt, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Maynard, Smith, Stollings; Finance) SB 283 : Making misdemeanor to impede or obstruct law-enforcement officer in investigation (Sypolt, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary)

: Making misdemeanor to impede or obstruct law-enforcement officer in investigation (Sypolt, Beach, Boso, Clements, Hamilton, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary) SB 284 : Requiring photo identification on voter registration cards (FN) (Sypolt, Azinger, Boso, Clements, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary then Finance)

: Requiring photo identification on voter registration cards (FN) (Sypolt, Azinger, Boso, Clements, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary then Finance) SCR 6 : US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge (Stollings) SCR 7 : Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate (Sypolt, Baldwin)

: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate (Sypolt, Baldwin) SCR 8: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge (Romano and Facemire)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 10, 2019

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 177 : Fire Commission Rule Relating to State Building Code (Bundle 6)

: Fire Commission Rule Relating to State Building Code (Bundle 6) Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 190 : DOH Rule Relating to Employment Procedures. (Bundle 8)

: DOH Rule Relating to Employment Procedures. (Bundle 8) Amended bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health

: Relating generally to local boards of health Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services Removed from agenda

SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 47 : Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate

: Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate Removed from agenda

SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 13 : Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund

: Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund Bill is laid over until a future meeting

SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 48 : Creating five-year sunset on all tax credits created under chapter 11 of code

: Creating five-year sunset on all tax credits created under chapter 11 of code Removed from agenda

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

*** No bills on the calendar yet.***

NOTE:

**Per House Rule 70 , the active daily calendar for House floor sessions is referred to as the “Special Calendar.” The “House Calendar” will contain bills and resolutions that have been reported to the floor but moved off the Special Calendar by the Rules Committee. (The “House Calendar” is often referred to as the “inactive calendar,” while the “Special Calendar” can be referred to as the “active calendar,” for clarity’s sake.) All bills coming out of committee will automatically be placed on the Special Calendar; they can only be moved off that calendar by the Rules Committee. This calendar arrangement used to occur beginning with the 31st day of the session, however House Rule 70 was amended in the House Rules this year to allow the Special Calendar to commence at the start of session.

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

Budget Hearing for the Attorney General’s Office

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

Budget Hearing for the Lottery Commission

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

Overview of the W.Va. Department of Education by Steve Paine, Superintendent of Schools

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

HB 2128, Allowing state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conference for their children. (2 nd reference to Finance)

reference to Finance) HB 2028, Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way.

HB 2038, Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated.

Committee on the Judiciary

9:45 a.m. – Room 418M

HB 2164, Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

HB 2185, Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles

HB 2144, Relating to debarment of vendors seeking to provide goods and services to the state and its subdivisions

HB 2183, Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

HB 2184, Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

House Bills Introduced

From Wednesday, January 9, 2019