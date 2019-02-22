Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 22
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
45th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: West Virginia State University Day at the Legislature, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
- SCR 6: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge
- SCR 42: Tom and Cindy Mae Marcum Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 613: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses
SECOND READING
- SB 11: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 86: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12 (original similar to HB 2464)
- Com. Sub. for SB 330: Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 404: Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations (original similar to HB 2714)
- Com. Sub. for SB 415: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 485: Clarifying notification requirements for property insurance purposes (original similar to HB 2909, HB 2993)
- SB 493: Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street
- Com. Sub. for SB 506: Relating to guaranty associations
- Com. Sub. for SB 529: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act (original similar to HB3100)
- SB 531: Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims – (Com. amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 546: Relating to health care provider taxes
- Com. Sub. for SB 585: Relating to criminal offenses of stalking and harassment generally
- SB 593: Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center
- SB 596: Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms
- Com. Sub. for SB 624: Allowing county boards of education use alternative assessment provided in Every Student Succeeds Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 641: Relating to Primary Care Support Program
- SB 664: Authorizing certain members of federal judiciary perform marriages
- Eng. HB 2036: Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2612: Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans (original similar to SB 430)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2740: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482)
- Eng. HB 2746: Relating to administration of estates (original similar to SB 480)
- Eng. HB 2759: Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 483)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2821: Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 238: Increasing certain penalties for passing stopped school bus
- Com. Sub. for SB 316: Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions
- Com. Sub. for SB 400: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses
- SB 421: Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit
- SB 432: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (original similar to HB 2729)
- Com. Sub. for SB 441: Relating to higher education campus police officers
- Com. Sub. for SB 511: Creating alternating wine proprietorships
- SB 535: Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019.
- Com. Sub. for SB 538: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program (original similar to HB 3027)
- Com. Sub. for SB 539: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (original similar to HB 3070)
- SB 544: Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period
- Com. Sub. for SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands
- SB 554: Removing salary caps for director of State Rail Authority (original similar to HB 3014)
- SB 592: Providing for collection of hotel occupancy tax by marketplace facilitators
- Com. Sub. for SB 597: Conforming state law to federal law for registration of appraisal management companies
- Com. Sub. for SB 603: Exempting certain activities from licensing requirements for engaging in business of currency exchange
- SB 627: Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 654: Amending definition of “mortgage loan originator”
- SB 656: Relating to electronic filing of tax returns
- SB 665: Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting
- SB 666: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act
- SB 667: Creating WV Motorsport Committee
- SB 668: Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals
9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 574: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 249: Relating to administration of estates and trusts
- SB 248: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act
- SB 273: Clarifying information request by Commission on Special Investigations be provided promptly
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 472: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax
- Com. Sub. for SB 522: Creating Special Road Repair Fund
- Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections
30 minutes after Floor Session: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 572: Prohibiting county assessor from reclassifying managed timberland property
- Com. Sub. for SB 651: Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts
- Originating Bill 2: Establishing adopt a stream program
- SB 586: Prohibiting Natural Resources Commission from establishing bag limit for antlered deer
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10 a.m. – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Citation, Delegate Hornbuckle, et al.
- 10:15 a.m. – West Virginia State University
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- H. R. 5 – Honoring U. S. Army SPC4 Carmel Harvey Jr., Medal of Honor recipient
- H. C. R. 13 – Chief Robert Edward Dorsey Memorial Highway
- Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 32 – Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways
- H. C. R. 48 – Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 13 – Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund
- S. B. 442 – Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission
- S. B. 443 – Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions
- S. B. 444 – Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2532 – Allowing certain donations by persons renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2540 – Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2541 – Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools
- H. B. 2730 – Increasing the compensation of the membership of the State Police and the salaries for public school teachers and school service personnel (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2807 – Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking
- H. B. 2829 – Relating to the termination of severance taxes on limestone and sandstone
- H. B. 2872 – Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2901 – Allowing for the establishment of a secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals
- H. B. 2934 – West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act
- H. B. 2968 – Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals
- H. B. 3134 – Establishing criminal penalties for negligent homicide, and increasing criminal penalties for reckless driving
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 26 – Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 489 – Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2229 – Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2452 – Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2550 – Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program
- H. B. 2598 – Relating to submitting a certifying statement attesting to status as a charitable or public service organization
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2617 – Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2690 – Relating to guaranty associations
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694 – Relating to the state’s ability to regulate hemp
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2718 – Requiring purchasers of roundwood to collect and maintain certain information
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2770 – Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2802 – Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act (Shott) (Regular)
- H. B. 2816 – Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms
- H. B. 2827 – Removing the residency requirements for hiring deputy assessors
- H. B. 2828 – Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2830 – Establishing Next Generation 911 services in this state
- H. B. 2837 – Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering
- H. B. 2926 – Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2991 – Relating to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3024 – West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program
- H. B. 3045 – Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax
- H. B. 3132 – Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3133 – Relating to requiring a parolee or probationer found to have suffered with addiction to participate in a support service
- H. B. 3135 – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 518 – Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 545 – Relating to HIV testing (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2079 – Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2179 – Allowing nonmembers of a political party to request that party’s partisan ballot at a primary election
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2433 – Modifying the school calendar to begin not earlier than Labor Day and end prior to Memorial Day
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2441 – Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements
- H. B. 2497 – Relating to the whistle-blower law
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2595 – Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2670 – Relating to damages for medical monitoring
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2945 – Relating to vendors paying a single annual fee for a permit issued by a local health department
- H. B. 2953 – Permitting a critical access hospital to become a community outpatient medical center
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2976 – Economic Diversification Act of 2019
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3021 – Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees
- H. B. 3095 – Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants
- H. B. 3136 – Relating to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- H. B. 3137 – Relating to the personal income tax fund