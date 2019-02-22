Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 22

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

45th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: West Virginia State University Day at the Legislature, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

SCR 6 : US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge SCR 42: Tom and Cindy Mae Marcum Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 613: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses

SECOND READING

SB 11 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 86: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12 (original similar to HB 2464)

Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12 (original similar to HB 2464) Com. Sub. for SB 330 : Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website

: Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program

Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program Com. Sub. for SB 404 : Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations (original similar to HB 2714)

: Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations (original similar to HB 2714) Com. Sub. for SB 415 : Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act

: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act Com. Sub. for SB 485 : Clarifying notification requirements for property insurance purposes (original similar to HB 2909, HB 2993)

: Clarifying notification requirements for property insurance purposes (original similar to HB 2909, HB 2993) SB 493 : Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street

: Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street Com. Sub. for SB 506 : Relating to guaranty associations

: Relating to guaranty associations Com. Sub. for SB 529 : Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act (original similar to HB3100)

: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act (original similar to HB3100) SB 531 : Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims – (Com. amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 546 : Relating to health care provider taxes

: Relating to health care provider taxes Com. Sub. for SB 585 : Relating to criminal offenses of stalking and harassment generally

: Relating to criminal offenses of stalking and harassment generally SB 593 : Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center

: Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center SB 596 : Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms

: Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms Com. Sub. for SB 624 : Allowing county boards of education use alternative assessment provided in Every Student Succeeds Act

: Allowing county boards of education use alternative assessment provided in Every Student Succeeds Act Com. Sub. for SB 641 : Relating to Primary Care Support Program

: Relating to Primary Care Support Program SB 664 : Authorizing certain members of federal judiciary perform marriages

: Authorizing certain members of federal judiciary perform marriages Eng. HB 2036 : Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park

: Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2612 : Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans (original similar to SB 430)

: Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans (original similar to SB 430) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2740 : Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482)

: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482) Eng. HB 2746 : Relating to administration of estates (original similar to SB 480)

: Relating to administration of estates (original similar to SB 480) Eng. HB 2759 : Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 483)

: Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 483) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2821: Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 238 : Increasing certain penalties for passing stopped school bus

: Increasing certain penalties for passing stopped school bus Com. Sub. for SB 316 : Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions

: Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions Com. Sub. for SB 400 : Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses

: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses SB 421 : Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit

: Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit SB 432 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (original similar to HB 2729)

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (original similar to HB 2729) Com. Sub. for SB 441 : Relating to higher education campus police officers

: Relating to higher education campus police officers Com. Sub. for SB 511 : Creating alternating wine proprietorships

: Creating alternating wine proprietorships SB 535 : Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019.

: Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019. Com. Sub. for SB 538 : Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program (original similar to HB 3027)

: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program (original similar to HB 3027) Com. Sub. for SB 539 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (original similar to HB 3070)

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (original similar to HB 3070) SB 544 : Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period

: Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period Com. Sub. for SB 547 : Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands

: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands SB 554 : Removing salary caps for director of State Rail Authority (original similar to HB 3014)

: Removing salary caps for director of State Rail Authority (original similar to HB 3014) SB 592 : Providing for collection of hotel occupancy tax by marketplace facilitators

: Providing for collection of hotel occupancy tax by marketplace facilitators Com. Sub. for SB 597 : Conforming state law to federal law for registration of appraisal management companies

: Conforming state law to federal law for registration of appraisal management companies Com. Sub. for SB 603 : Exempting certain activities from licensing requirements for engaging in business of currency exchange

: Exempting certain activities from licensing requirements for engaging in business of currency exchange SB 627 : Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program

: Relating generally to Rural Rehabilitation Loan Program Com. Sub. for SB 654 : Amending definition of “mortgage loan originator”

: Amending definition of “mortgage loan originator” SB 656 : Relating to electronic filing of tax returns

: Relating to electronic filing of tax returns SB 665 : Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting

: Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting SB 666 : Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act

: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act SB 667 : Creating WV Motorsport Committee

: Creating WV Motorsport Committee SB 668: Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 574: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 249 : Relating to administration of estates and trusts

: Relating to administration of estates and trusts SB 248 : Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act

: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act SB 273: Clarifying information request by Commission on Special Investigations be provided promptly

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 472 : Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax

: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Creating Special Road Repair Fund

: Creating Special Road Repair Fund Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections

30 minutes after Floor Session: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 572 : Prohibiting county assessor from reclassifying managed timberland property

: Prohibiting county assessor from reclassifying managed timberland property Com. Sub. for SB 651 : Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts

: Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts Originating Bill 2 : Establishing adopt a stream program

: Establishing adopt a stream program SB 586: Prohibiting Natural Resources Commission from establishing bag limit for antlered deer

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10 a.m. – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Citation, Delegate Hornbuckle, et al.

10:15 a.m. – West Virginia State University

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

H. R. 5 – Honoring U. S. Army SPC4 Carmel Harvey Jr., Medal of Honor recipient

H. C. R. 13 – Chief Robert Edward Dorsey Memorial Highway

Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 32 – Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways

H. C. R. 48 – Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule