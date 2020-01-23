Alzheimer’s advocates plan to tell their story to W.VA. leaders on Feb. 4



Release from the Alzheimer’s Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Advocates from across West Virginia will be speaking out on behalf of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease as well as their caregivers and families at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual State Advocacy Day at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston on Tuesday,

Feb. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room.

“The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual State Advocacy Day is a great opportunity for our advocates to connect with our state lawmakers and officials, as well as an opportunity for our leaders to hear from their constituents who are living daily with the many challenges of Alzheimer’s or a related dementia,” said Robby Queen, public policy manager for the

Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia. “It’s important that we work to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and advance correct policies in West Virginia that will help us achieve our goal of realizing that first survivor of Alzheimer’s.”

Approximately 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only one among the top 10 in the U.S. without a prevention, effective treatment or cure.

At an expected cost of nearly $290 billion this year, Alzheimer’s is also our nation’s most costly disease.

Currently, an estimated 38,000 West Virginians have Alzheimer’s and for every affected person, there are two to three individuals who are serving as caregivers. Those numbers are expected to more than double by 2050.

The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for the needs and rights of people facing Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, or to register for the advocacy day on Feb 4, please contact Queen at (304) 343-2717 or email: roqueen@alz.org.

— About the Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit alz.org or call 1-800-272-3900.